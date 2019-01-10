IndusInd net profit up 5 per cent after provisioning for IL&FS loans

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank’s net profit for the October-December quarter rose a modest 5 per cent to Rs 985 crore, after the bank made a one-off prudential contingency provision of Rs 225 crore. The bank had made additional provisions in the third quarter, over and above the provisions made in the second quarter of the current financial year towards the loans to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group, taking the total provisions made till date to Rs 600 crore, said Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO of the bank. Sobti said the loans are still standard assets, and the bank expects no loss. Almost all provisioning related to the IL&FS loans would be completed in this fiscal, he said.

The bank has also bid for IL&FS Securities Services Ltd and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services. It had concluded an agreement with the erstwhile management of IL&FS to buy these subsidiaries before the changes at company happened. IndusInd had to bid for them again, as the new management had called for fresh proposals to make the sale process under the resolution plan transparent. “We are one of the bidders, our advantage is that we have all regulatory approvals,” Sobti said.

The bank’s total business grew 27 per cent on year to Rs 3,48,870 crore and operating profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 2,117 crore. The net interest income showed 21 per cent increase Rs 2,288 crore, and fee income rose 24 per cent to Rs 1,469 crore. Net NPA as on December 31 was at 0.59 per cent, against 0.46 per cent a year ago. Gross NPA was at 1.13 per cent, against 1.16 per cent last year.

The bank said it continues to open new branches, adding 92 branches during the quarter, taking up its network to 1,558 branches, including conversion of some of the banking correspondent’s outlets at the end of December.