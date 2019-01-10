Home Business

Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 10,000

While most of the company's models would see an increase in price, the recently launched new version of Ertiga has been left out of the exercise.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Car, vehicle

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said it has increased prices of its select models by up to Rs 10,000 with immediate effect to offset the adverse impact of an increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

"The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)," MSI said in a statement.

While most of the company's models would see an increase in price, the recently launched new version of Ertiga has been left out of the exercise.

MSI sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level Alto 800 to the premium crossover S-Cross that were priced between Rs 2.53 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) before the price hike.

In December, the company had said that it will hike its car prices from January but did not specify the quantum of hike.

Besides MSI, automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor and utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India had also announced plans to hike prices of their respective models from January this year. Maruti shares were trading 0.11 per cent down at Rs 7,457.95 on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruthi Suzuki Price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp