NMDC board approves Rs 1000 crore share buyback plan

State-run iron ore producer NMDC on Wednesday said its board has approved a Rs 1,000-crore share buyback plan and it will decide on January 18 the names of shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the offer.

“NMDC has fixed January 18, 2019 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners to whom letter of offer will be sent and will be eligible to participate in the buyback of 10,20,40,815 shares fully paid-up equity shares of the company,” NMDC said in a BSE filing.

NMDC will buy back 10.20 crore shares from shareholders at Rs 98 apiece, the company added in its statement.The finance ministry has already given its go-ahead for the company’s buyback plan. The government holds 72.43 per cent in NMDC.

The Centre has already lined up buyback offers in nine public sector undertakings — ONGC, Oil India, IOC, NHPC, BHEL, Nalco, Cochin Shipyard, NLC and KIOCL — which would cumulatively fetch about Rs 9,000 crore to the exchequer.