NTPC, GAIL among firms eying IL&FS assets

By Express News Service

As many as six investors, including the state-run power utility NTPC and gas utility GAIL, are vying for the renewable energy assets of the insolvent Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) which may fetch the company about Rs 8,000 crore.

As part of its resolution plan, the new board of IL&FS — headed by billionaire banker Uday Kotak — has put its wind and solar energy assets on sale. On wind power, IL&FS owns operating plants aggregating 873.5 megawatts (MW) and 104 MW is under construction. While GAIL, which wants to expand its renewable energy portfolio, owns 128 MW.

The asset monetisation plan also includes the sale of its seven operating road projects in various parts of India aggregating approximately 1,774 lane kilometres, four under construction road projects in various parts of India aggregating around 1,736 lane km upon completion, securities business and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) capabilities. It is also looking to sell solar power projects under development totaling 300 MW capacity. The final transaction for sale of assets, and the resulting resolution plan, will be implemented only after it gets approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The board has appointed Arpwood Capital Pvt. Ltd and JM Financial Ltd as financial and transaction advisers.The other investors include ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. GAIL and Solar Energy Corporation of India have also submitted expressions of interest to buy the assets. According to people aware of the development, the talks are at an early stage, and may not result in a deal.

IL&FS has already received several expressions of interest for acquiring its stakes in subsidiaries IL&FS Securities Services Ltd and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services Ltd. These were the first subsidiaries the company had placed on the block.