Tax relief cooking for February 1 vote-on-account budget

Since the interim budget is only for four months — April to July — a full budget will be presented by the new government in July.

Published: 10th January 2019

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s going to be a vote-on-account in February but that may not stop the Narendra Modi-led government from announcing tax sops to woo the middle class ahead of the upcoming general elections. Outgoing governments usually don’t announce tax reliefs in their interim budgets as it may run afoul of poll code. This year, however, the model code of conduct would not be in place when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his sixth consecutive Budget on February 1.

“Being a vote-on-account, there may not be big-ticket announcements. However, the government is seriously considering increasing the income tax exemption threshold to give relief to the salaried class,” an official told TNIE.

A vote on account is a special provision through which the government obtains the vote of Parliament for a sum sufficient to fund its expenses for a short period of time or until a full Budget is passed. Vote-on-account deals only with the expenditure side of the government’s budget and is normally valid for two months.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, Industry chamber CII had urged the government to double the income tax exemption threshold to Rs 5 lakh and increase the deduction limit under Section 80C to Rs 2.5 lakh to incentivise savings.

In vote-on-account, the government seeks Parliament’s nod for incurring expenditure for part of a fiscal year but estimates are presented for the full year. Constitutionally, the government in power can announce tax changes. However, the new government has full freedom to change the estimates completely when it presents a full-fledged budget.

According to highly placed sources, the Economic Survey will not be presented on the eve of the Budget day, which is the custom. “There was a significant gap in the office when Arvind Subramanian resigned from the post of Chief Economic Advisor, ahead of his tenure. Even though we have a new CEA, there was too less time to prepare the Economic Survey. It’s an important document and can’t be prepared overnight. So it is likely there will be no Economic Survey this time,” a senior official in the finance ministry told TNIE.

The Budget session will start on January 31. On the first day, President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Full budget in July

Since the interim budget is only for four months — April to July — a full budget will be presented by the new government in July. The Economic Survey will also be tabled at that time, sources said.

(With online desk inputs)

