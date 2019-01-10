Home Business

What is preventing India’s gem and jewellery industry from shining? 

It is not a secret that the gem and jewellery sector plays a very important role in the Indian economy. Precious gems, as well as metals worn as decorations, are part of traditions and customs. Gold, for instance, has been treasured from the dawn of time, considered to be the soul of the world. Silver, on the other hand, is thought to bring good luck and is, therefore, a preferred gift choice. The country’s fascination with personal ornaments started 5,000 years ago, when it was the dominant manufacturer and exporter. For a great many years, India was the main supplier of gold, diamonds, sapphires, and pearls. All that has changed, unfortunately. 

The gems and jewellery industry is one of the fastest growing ones in the Indian economy, with an impressive annual growth rate of nearly 15%. The question now is: What is preventing the sector from shinning? That is indeed a very good question. 

The export turnover has dropped significantly
Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, did his best to reassure people. It seems that the efforts of the Indian politician were in vain. There are many concerns regarding the gems and jewellery industry. It is impossible to blame people considering the fact that exports have been extremely low. The worrisome decline in shipments is due to contraction in the dispatch of silver jewellery, gold medallions, and let us not forget about coins. It is essential to not forget about the problem of financing. Financial institutions are blocking credit to exporters even if they are only one day late. 

Neighbouring Thailand is doing better than ever. The jewellery segment is a major export revenue earner. As stated by ELF925, this is not at all surprising taking into account that the country has years of experience in the industry and has an extended network of artisans, in addition to a strong manufacturing base. Right now, it does not look like India will become the hub of the global jewellery market. It is true that the exports grew by approximately 18% in October, yet the sector did not witness a significant growth. What the authorities should be doing is help the players in the field reach their full potential. 

What will happen in the coming years? 
At the time being, things do not look so good and there is absolutely no way of knowing what will happen in the future. In spite of the fact that the gems and jewellery industry has manifested considerable growth over the previous decade, it does not seem like it will perform forcefully. There is hope that the sector will bounce back and continue to contribute to the development of major brands and retailers. There is potential to be unravelled and people are waiting for a change. One cannot say that the industry is shining. Actually, the only thing that we can see is a dim light. Maybe exports will grow the following year and lenders will become more positive. Who knows?

