Aircel Maxis case: Ashok Chawla quits as NSE chairman after CBI gets sanction to prosecute him

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday got the nod from the finance ministry to prosecute public officials in the Aircel-Maxis case. The ministry gave the agency permission to prosecute former finance secretaries Ashok Jha and Ashok Chawla and serving IAS officers Kumar Sanjay Krishnan and Deepak Kumar Singh. Chawla, who is the public interest director/chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has resigned with immediate effect in light of recent legal developments, a note from the official said.

In a related development, a Delhi court extended interim protection from arrest till February 1 to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

The Aircel-Maxis case involves Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the minister gave Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals in violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules and regulations.

Charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram

The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram, the wife of Chidambaram, alleging she had received Rs 1.4 crore from Saradha group of companies, embroiled in a chit fund scam, officials said Friday.

The CBI has alleged she entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha group, and other accused with an intention of cheating and graft.