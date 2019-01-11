Home Business

Increased costs bit US retailers despite higher holiday sales

The updates were a mixed bag overall, with several retailers reporting small or moderate increases in comparable store sales during the critical November-December period.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By AFP

NEW YORK: Holiday shopping reports released Thursday underscored anew the challenges US retailers face in the Amazon era -- even if consumers are willing to open their wallets to spend.

The updates were a mixed bag overall, with several retailers reporting small or moderate increases in comparable store sales during the critical November-December period.

But a report from Macy's aroused the most angst on Wall Street after the chain slashed its profit forecast even as it signaled a modest increase in sales.

Shares in Macy's plunged almost 20 per cent, while nearly every major retailer was pulled down as well.

That included companies like Target that reported higher holiday sales and confirmed -- but did not raise -- profit forecasts.

The results were an ugly finale to a holiday shopping season that opened with high expectations owing to robust consumer confidence amid a strong employment market, relatively low gasoline prices and a boost from tax cuts.

Mastercard SpendingPulse in December estimated holiday sales growth of around 5.1 per cent to more than USD 850 billion, the strongest jump in the last six years.

By that estimate, the 2018 holiday shopping season was a strong one -- just not for retailers.

"It was a good season. Consumers had more money to spend. They spent it," said retail industry consultant Dana Telsey. 

"But the cost of doing business is getting higher."

Eating costs

Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have invested in heavily beefing up their online platforms and offering incentives to lure buyers, such as free shipping during the peak holiday season.

At the same time, these companies also have spent heavily to improve the in-store experience, hiring consultants to help beautify the surroundings and in many cases employing more workers during the peak festive season.

The latest results suggested retailers still have not found a winning recipe for the transition to the e-commerce era.

"We know expenses are always a problem as more and more stuff moves online because people simply will not pay for you shipping it to them," said retail industry consultant Jan Rogers Kniffen.

"They want it to be the same price in the store in my door. That's just the way it is."

Experts say the retail industry is still undergoing an existential shakeout.

Companies like Macy's, JC Penney and Gap have shuttered stores in recent years, while Toys "R" Us went out of business -- a fate that could soon befall iconic American retailer Sears.

Wall Street seeing red

Macy's shares tumbled 18.7 per cent after it reported an increase of 1.1 per cent in comparable sales, but lowered its annual earnings forecast to a range of USD 3.95 to USD 4.00 a share from $4.10 to $4.30.

Sales were dented by a fire in a distribution center in West Virginia and a pre-Christmas "earn and redeem" promotional event that was unsuccessful, Macy's said.

"The holiday season began strong," Macy's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said, "but weakened in the mid-December period and did not return to expected patterns until the week of Christmas."

Target said comparable sales grew 5.7 per cent over the holiday, while Kohl's put sales growth at 1.2 per cent. L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, reported flat comparable sales for the five weeks ending January 5.

Bookseller Barnes & Noble estimated sales growth at 1.3 per cent over the two-month period, adding that its earnings guidance "may be reduced by as much as 10 per cent" due to increased advertising and promotional costs.

Shares of Target fell 4.0 per cent, Kohl's dropped 7.1 per cent, L Brands 7.6 per cent and Barnes & Noble plunged 13.0 per cent.

Analysts said the declines were exacerbated by expectations that earnings growth will be tough in 2019 after a strong 2018 following the US tax cut enacted in late 2017.

An exception was Bed Bath & Beyond, which surged 13.5 per cent after it projected flat earnings in 2019 instead of the decline that had been previously seen. The company expects investments in store beautification, e-commerce software upgrades and other ventures to pay off more.

The company raised its threshold for offering free shipping to $39 from $29 and required a threshold for delivery of $19 over the Thanksgiving weekend instead of nothing.

"You'll have certain customers perhaps not buy due to the higher threshold and perhaps other customers add something to the cart," said Chief Executive Steven Temares.

"It does have some impact on sales, but it's difficult to quantify.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wall Street Holiday Shopping US Retailers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp