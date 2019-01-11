Home Business

Infosys Q3 net profit falls 30 per cent to Rs 3,610 crore

The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue, however, grew 20.3 per cent to Rs 21,400 crore in the December 2018 quarter as compared to Rs 17,794 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys logo

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Infosys Friday said its net profit declined by nearly 30 per cent to Rs 3,610 crore during the December 2018 quarter, even as it announced a share buyback plan of up to Rs 8,260 crore.

The country's second-largest software services firm had registered a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore in the October-December 2017 quarter, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue, however, grew 20.3 per cent to Rs 21,400 crore in the December 2018 quarter as compared to Rs 17,794 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of the company approved a buyback of equity shares from the open market route amounting up to Rs 8,260 crore (about USD 1.18 billion) at a price not exceeding Rs 800 per share, the statement added.

Infosys has also announced a special dividend of Rs 4 per share that would result in a payout of about Rs 2,107 crore (approximately USD 302 million).

The company has revised upwards its FY2018-19 revenue guidance in constant currency to 8.5-9 per cent, it said. "With increased client relevance, we saw double-digit (10.1 per cent) year-on-year growth in Q3 on a constant currency basis," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

He said the company also had another strong quarter in its digital business with 33.1 per cent growth and large deals at USD 1.57 billion, which gives it confidence entering 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Infosys profit Infosys Loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp