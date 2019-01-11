MG Motor’s HECTOR to take on rivals in crowded SUV market

By Express News Service

Drawing inspiration from the Trojan warrior hero, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Wednesday announced that its highly-awaited SUV for the Indian market would be named HECTOR. The wholly-owned arm of China’s SAIC Motor Corp plans to launch the model in the middle of this year.

When launched, the SUV is expected to take on likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors’ Harrier, another highly-anticipated SUV, will beat the HECTOR to the market, with the automaker planning to launch it on January 23.

MG Motor has already confirmed that this SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be shared with the Jeep Compass. There will also be a petrol engine on offer, but MG Motor is yet to reveal any details.

MG HECTOR will go in to production in the second quarter of the year at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With over 75 per cent localisation levels to begin with, the company aims to enter the growing premium SUV segment with a best-in-class offering that sets a new benchmark in its segment.

“With 100 sales and service touch points in place by May 2019, we are confident that we will be able to exceed the market expectations with HECTOR,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India. Last year MG Motor India had said that it would increase investment to over Rs 5,000 core in the next five to six years as it gears up to launch one new product each year in India from 2019.

The company had already started investing Rs 2,000 crore on upgrading the Halol plant in Gujarat which it had acquired from General Motors in 2017.