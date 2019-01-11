Home Business

MG Motor’s HECTOR to take on rivals in crowded SUV market

Drawing inspiration from the Trojan warrior hero, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Wednesday announced that its highly-awaited SUV for the Indian market would be named HECTOR.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Drawing inspiration from the Trojan warrior hero, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Wednesday announced that its highly-awaited SUV for the Indian market would be named HECTOR. The wholly-owned arm of China’s SAIC Motor Corp plans to launch the model in the middle of this year.
When launched, the SUV is expected to take on likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors’ Harrier, another highly-anticipated SUV, will beat the HECTOR to the market, with the automaker planning to launch it on January 23. 

MG Motor has already confirmed that this SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be shared with the Jeep Compass. There will also be a petrol engine on offer, but MG Motor is yet to reveal any details. 

MG HECTOR will go in to production in the second quarter of the year at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With over 75 per cent localisation levels to begin with, the company aims to enter the growing premium SUV segment with a best-in-class offering that sets a new benchmark in its segment. 

“With 100 sales and service touch points in place by May 2019, we are confident that we will be able to exceed the market expectations with HECTOR,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India. Last year MG Motor India had said that it would increase investment to over Rs 5,000 core in the next five to six years as it gears up to launch one new product each year in India from 2019. 

The company had already started investing Rs 2,000 crore on upgrading the Halol plant in Gujarat which it had acquired from General Motors in 2017. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp