Niti Aayog CEO proposes nil road tax for electric vehicles

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said that he, along with other members, have proposed that road tax be exempted for electric vehicles. 

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said that he, along with other members, have proposed that road tax be exempted for electric vehicles (EVs). 

“In our meeting today we have proposed to the Chief Secretaries of the States that there should be no road tax for electronic vehicles,” Kant said. He was speaking at the Energy Storage India 2019 conference. 
At present, road tax varies from one state to another and is different for vehicles falling under different price brackets. The government had last year suggested a 12 per cent uniform road tax under “one nation-one tax” proposal.

Kant added that these initiatives are being taken to bring the ownership cost of electric vehicles on par with combustion vehicles, adding that for India to successfully move away from fossil-fuel dependence, oil companies should become energy companies of  the future.

As per government’s final guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for EVs, existing fuel retail outlets run by public sector oil marketing firms (Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd) have been given priority status to set up public charging station (PCS) on their premises.

Niti Aayog’s had earlier proposed a cess to be levied on fossil fuel-powered automobiles to cross-subsidise electric vehicles.  However, this proposal had received heavy criticism from the Indian auomobile  industry. 

