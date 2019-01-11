Petrol breaches Rs 69-mark in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices continued to witness the upward trend for the second consecutive day on Friday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 69.07 and Rs 62.81 per litre respectively in the national capital.

While petrol price witnessed a hike of 19 paise, diesel got costlier by 28 paise in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 74.72 and Rs 65.73 per litre respectively on Friday.

The fresh increase comes after crude oil rates edged higher on Thursday, supported by comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman, but gains were capped as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks faded.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee also fell against the US dollar. On Friday, the Indian Rupee was trading 8 paise lower against the US dollar at 70.49.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.