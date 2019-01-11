RBI help sought after credit flow to exporters drops 54 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As credit flow to exporters has plummeted by more than 54 per cent, the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) has requested the Reserve Bank of India to resolve the credit issue.

“Against a gross credit deployment of Rs 434 billion (Rs 43,400 crore) till October-end 2017, the figure dropped 54.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 197 billion (Rs 19,700 crore) in 2018,” the council said in a statement.

The sector contributes about 26 per cent to the country’s total merchandise exports. In the year 2017-18, engineering exports stood at $76 billion and are expected to touch $80 billion this fiscal.

Ravi Sehgal, EEPC India chairman, said that while several global factors such as a trade war between the US and China, and uncertainties over Brexit, were hitting the export demand, the cost of credit remained a big concern for exporters.

Shipments to the US and Europe together account for about 40 per cent of the exports from this sector.

“Subdued flow of credit is seen in the engineering segment as well, as per Reserve Bank of India data. Credit is the lifeline of the industry and exporters, and the situation needs to be addressed sooner rather than later,” he added. During April-October 2018, these exports stood at $48 billion as against $43.11 billion in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Besides, exporters are facing many problems in the wake of RBI’s instructions to banks to not honour shipping bills older than two years under the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System, he said. “Ironically, these irritants are surfacing at a time when the going is difficult in the global market due to trade tensions between the US and China and other issues,” Sehgal said.

He, however, said that the recent decision by the Union Cabinet to include merchant exporters in the interest rate equalization scheme would provide much-needed relief to the sector.