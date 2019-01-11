RBL Bank in MoU with NASSCOM 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RBL Bank and NASSCOM have entered into an MoU to boost India’s MSME ecosystem by providing customized credit solutions to MSMEs in the Information and Communication technology sector. As part of the MoU, the two of them will collaborate for various activities, including joint events, knowledge sharing sessions and ensure continuous engagement with various chapters in ten locations across India.

The partnership will be in simplified assessment procedure and processing, competitive pricing and quick TAT. There will be a joint working group with representation from both the bodies to track the progress of the proposals submitted and mentoring of the MSMEs on a periodic basis.

Vincent Valladares , Head, Commercial Banking, RBL Bank said, “Our collaboration with NASSCCOM is a significant step towards serving the needs of India’s growing MSME sector. As a bank we have stayed focused on achieving inclusive and all-encompassing growth, and this partnership will help tap into the huge enterprise pool of NASSCOM and expand our reach.”