Home Business

RBL Bank in MoU with NASSCOM 

The partnership will be in simplified assessment procedure and processing, competitive pricing and quick TAT.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RBL Bank and NASSCOM have entered into an MoU to boost India’s MSME ecosystem by providing customized credit solutions to MSMEs in the Information and Communication technology sector. As part of the MoU, the two of them will collaborate for various activities, including joint events, knowledge sharing sessions and ensure continuous engagement with various chapters in ten locations across India.

The partnership will be in simplified assessment procedure and processing, competitive pricing and quick TAT. There will be a joint working group with representation from both the bodies  to track the progress of the proposals submitted and mentoring of the MSMEs on a periodic basis.

Vincent Valladares , Head, Commercial Banking, RBL Bank said, “Our collaboration with NASSCCOM is a significant step towards serving the needs of India’s growing MSME sector. As a bank we have stayed focused on achieving inclusive and all-encompassing growth, and this partnership will help tap into the huge enterprise pool of NASSCOM and expand our reach.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp