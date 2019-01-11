Reserve Bank of India defers implementing last tranche of Capital Conservation Buffer

By IANS

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deferred the implementation of the last tranche of Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) till March 31, 2020.

"It has been decided to defer the implementation of the last tranche of 0.625 per cent of Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," the RBI said in a notification on Thursday.

On November 19, 2018, the RBI board decided to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625 per cent under the CCB, by one year up to March 31, 2020.