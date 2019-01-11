Home Business

Rupee rises 7 paise to 70.34 vs USD in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee had risen by 5 paise to close at 70.41 against the US dollar.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee, coins, money

Image of coins used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 70.34 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday, driven by gains in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee opened strong at 70.38 at the interbank forex market against previous close of 70.41 per dollar then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.34 amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 7 paise against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had risen by 5 paise to close at 70.41 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters and easing crude prices supported the rupee in early trade.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower at 61.57 per barrel lower by 0.18 per cent.

Traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows however restricted the rupee up move.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 344.58 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 10.98 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 76.24 points, or 0.20 per cent to quote at 36,179.14 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10, 836.90, up 15.30 points, or 0.14 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rupee US dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp