Home Business

SBI appoints bankers for Rs 10,000 crore equity issue

The government has been pushing banks that are in a position to tap the markets to raise capital to fund loan growth.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India is planning to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through an equity issue through the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) route, as part of its capital raising plan, in a combination of bond and equity issuances, sources said.

The bank, which had sought shareholder approval to raise equity of up to Rs 20,000 crore in December, has decided to go for only Rs 10,000 crore now considering the market conditions, they said. The SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar, had told reporters earlier that the bank was in the market for Tier I bonds and would do an equity QIP at an appropriate time.

Bank of America, CLSA, and HSBC have been picked up as the lead arrangers, along with Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Capital Markets, Bloomberg reported. The government has been pushing banks that are in a position to tap the markets to raise capital to fund loan growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp