TCS reports highest net profit in 14 quarters at Rs 8,105 crore

BENGALURU: The IT earnings season started with the stellar performance of India’s largest exporter, TCS(TCS), which reported a 24 per cent jump in its net profit for the three months ending December 31, 2015. Buoyed by the performance of the digital business and growth in markets like continental Europe and the UK, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s profit was the highest in the last 14 quarters.

The net profit stood at Rs 8,105 crore as against Rs 6,531 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue of the IT bellwether for the October-December period stood at Rs 37,338 crore, registering a jump of 20.8 per cent as compared to Rs 30,904 crore during the same period last year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said: “We are wrapping up 2018 with a strong revenue growth of 12.1 per cent in the December quarter, which is the highest in 14 quarters, with continued growth acceleration in key verticals and across all geographies. The strong client metrics, industry-leading growth in digital services, a very strong order book and deal pipeline are all validations that customers recognize our differentiated capabilities and are picking us for their growth and transformation programs.”

The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. The record date would be January 18 and the payment would be on January 24, it said.

The operating margin stood at 25.6 per cent, registering a flat growth of 0.4 per cent. “Despite headwinds from the rupee volatility against various currencies, and the higher cost of doing business in some major markets, our operating margins have been resilient. We remain focused on driving rigour in our operations, generating strong cash flows and steering profitability back to our preferred range, while continuing to invest strongly for future growth,” said V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer.

In the quarter under review, the net addition of 6,827 employees brought the employee strength at the end of Q3 to 417,929 on a consolidated basis.

On a sectoral basis, BFSI growth continued to accelerate at 8.6 per cent YoY, and the digital revenue stood at 30.1 per cent of the total revenue in Q3. On a geographical basis, the UK and Europe lead growth with 25.1 per cent and 17.6 per cent YoY, respectively.

“Although TCS has diversified into multiple industries, it is reassuring to see it has not lost its focus on the BFSI segment, said Sanjoy Sen, Doctoral Research Scholar, Aston Business School, UK.