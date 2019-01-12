Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme steps down for health reasons

Home Business

Accenture, in a statement said, Nanterme was stepping down from his role for health reasons that were previously disclosed in July 2016.

Accenture Chairman and CEO Pierre Nanterme looks on as he attends the Digiworld Summit event in Paris on November 28, 2018. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Accenture Friday said its Chairman and CEO Pierre Nanterme has stepped down for health reasons and its chief financial officer David Rowland will take over that role in the interim.

Accenture's board of directors has appointed David Rowland as interim CEO and to the board as a director of Accenture, and named lead independent director Marge Magner as the non-executive chair of the board, it added.

Besides, the global management consulting and professional services firm has also appointed KC McClure -- who currently leads Accenture's finance operations -- as CFO.

Nanterme will continue at Accenture as advisor to the CEO, the statement said.

"It has been my honour and privilege to serve Accenture's people and our clients for my entire 36-year career, and I've never been more confident in our business strategy, leadership team and people," Nanterme said.

He added that Rowland's involvement in developing and delivering the company's growth strategy to rotate its business to high-growth areas of digital, cloud and security will make the transition seamless.

Rowland has served as Accenture's CFO since July 2013.

