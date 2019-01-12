Government sets up common facility centres for gems and jewellery sector

Home Business

Apart from creating separate ITC HS Code for lab-grown diamonds, reduction of GST rates for cut and polished diamonds and removing IGST on the import of gold  is also in the list of measures.

NEW DELHI: With a view to strengthen the gems and jewellery industry, the Government has taken a number of steps, including the establishment of Special Notified Zone (SNZ) and setting up of common facility centres for gems and jewellery sector.

The measures include the creation of separate ITC HS Code for lab-grown diamond, reduction of GST rates for cut and polished diamonds and precious stones, exempting IGST on the import of gold by specified agencies and banks, official sources said.

Exemption from GST on the supply of gold by nominated agencies to exporters and providing financial assistance for the participation of international fairs, for organising buyer-seller meets, the creation of export-related infrastructure under various schemes of Department of Commerce are some of the steps taken by the government for the industry.

Issues raised by the industry are resolved from time to time to improve ease of doing business. The gem and jewellery sector contributes significantly to the economy of the country in terms of exports as well as employment generation.

In the year 2017-18, the gem and jewellery exports were 13.69 per cent of total merchandise exports from the country. As per estimates, the sector provides employment to around 5 million people.

During the financial year 2018-19 (up to November 2018), the gem and jewellery exports are USD 27.05 Billion as compared to USD 28.02 Billion during the corresponding period in previous year, showing a decline of 3.46 per cent.

Gem and jewellery exports were USD 41.54 billion in 2017-18 compared to USD 43.41 Billion, showing a decline of 4.3 per cent.

