Industrial growth hits 17-month low in November

India’s Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November 2018, on account of contraction in manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods. 

Published: 12th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November 2018, on account of contraction in manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods. 
Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2018, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office Friday. The previous low was in June 2017, when IIP growth contracted by 0.3 per cent.

The growth for October 2018 was revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.1 per cent.
During the April-November period, industrial output grew 5 per cent as compared to 3.2 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Capital goods output declined by 3.4 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent growth a year ago. Consumer durables output also dipped by 0.9 per cent as against a growth of 3.1 per cent a year earlier. Consumer non-durable goods also saw a contraction of 0.6 per cent as compared to 23.7 per cent growth a year ago.
In terms of industries, 10 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during November 2018.

