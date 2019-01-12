Infosys revises FY19 guidance to 8.5-9 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With strong deal wins and order pipeline, India’s second largest IT exporter Infosys revised its FY19 revenue guidance upward to 8.5-9 per cent from the earlier given guidance of 6-8 per cent. The Bengaluru-based company also announced a share buyback from the open market amounting to Rs 8,260 crore, at a price not exceeding Rs 800 per share.

Infosys also announced a special dividend of Rs 4 per share that would result in a payout of approximately Rs 2,107 crore. With the execution of buyback and special dividend, and Rs 2,633 crore paid in June 2018, Infosys would complete the distribution of Rs 13,000 crore that was announced as part of the capital allocation policy.

Earlier, the company said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, stood at Rs 3,610 crore, registering a year-on-year decline of about 29.62 per cent, primarily due to higher income tax expense. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 5,129 crore in the third quarter of FY18. The revenue of the company for the October-December period (Q3) stood at Rs 21,400 crore, registering a growth of 20.3 per cent as against the corresponding quarter last year. The operating margin was 22.6 per cent.

“With increased client relevance, we saw double-digit growth in Q3. We also had another strong quarter in our digital business with 33.1 per cent growth and large deals at $1.57 billion, which gives us confidence entering 2019,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.

On Thursday, India’s largest IT services company TCS posted a 24 per cent jump in its net profit and 20.8 per cent increase in revenue for the December quarter. “Infosys has positively surprised the street on revenue growth for the second successive quarter, and has grown well ahead of TCS again. Higher guidance and robust deal wins signify improving revenue visibility, even as cost pressures are reflecting on margins,” said Harit Shah, Senior Research Analyst (IT), Reliance Securities.

Infosys, which had classified its subsidiaries Skava and Panaya as ‘held for sale’, has decided to declassify it and plans to repurpose Skava’s microservices-based business, as well as refocus Panaya’s suite of products on declassification. The company recognised additional depreciation and amortisation expenses of Rs 88 crore and reduction of Rs 451 crore in the carrying value for Skava.

“We saw significant currency volatility during the quarter and managed it effectively by our hedging strategy,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, Interim CFO, Infosys. During the quarter, Infosys made a net addition of 7, 762 employees, taking the total headcount to 225,501 in Q3.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw gets second term as Infosys’ lead independent director

New Delhi: Technology giant Infosys, in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on Friday, said its board has reappointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the lead independent director for a second term from April 1, 2019, to March 22, 2023, subject to shareholders’ approval. Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said Mazumdar-Shaw’s continuity, experience and insights are greatly valued by the board as it guides the company in executing its strategy in the coming years. She also serves as the chairperson and MD of biopharmaceutical company Biocon.