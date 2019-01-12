Private capex could boost growth in 2019

M C Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The stressful parleys between the country’s central bank and the finance ministry during the September-December period mostly veered around the ability of lenders to grow their loan books — be it public sector banks or NBFCs. The well entrenched idea by now is that we have become a consumption-driven economy and any deceleration in loan growth affects not just private consumption, but also the capacity utilisation and capital expenditure of industries.

Many analysts are hopeful that capex, as also private capex, would improve in 2019 as many industries have shown better capacity utilisation already — this in effect has made them pick up capital goods and private banks as investment picks, over consumption. Credit Suisse this week, chose L&T, BHEL, SBI and ICICI as their picks.

“Utilisations have bottomed in sectors like steel, power, cement, refineries, airports and autos. There is no euphoria (possibly as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code/National Company Law Tribunal have obviated debt-funded speculative adventures), but capex has restarted in steel, refineries and airports, and a start is imminent in thermal power. Sales of construction equipment are growing at 20%-plus, and CS Industrials team’s proprietary demand indicator is growing the fastest since 2006,” Credit Suisse said.

If there is a stable government formation post elections this summer, there could be further pick-up in investment cycle, analysts say. Whatever infrastructure push that had begun in the last couple of years too should result in accelerated work now is the anticipation. Generally, governments tend to announce projects to push growth in the run-up to elections; this year, with a tight fiscal condition, that is not expected though. But, on projects already on the table, lending is expected to be easier with most banks getting funds from NCLT resolutions and stronger balance sheets after clean-up of NPAs.

“On private industrial capex, we are seeing some sign of greenshoots as announcement of capex from cement and metal companies have gathered pace. Currently, the base order (short cycle) are growing >20%, reflecting the thrust of government expenditure on ground,” said Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. Metals, oil & gas BS-VI emission-related refinery upgrades, and on the public expenditure side, Bharatmala project and railways electrification drive — all are expected to add to capex growth.

However, not all are hopeful. Edelweiss Research, in its Economic Outlook 2019 — Give stimulus a chance, said that “while we do acknowledge some traction in capex-related data, we are much less sanguine than consensus about private capex revival prospects in 2019”.

Government capex spend in Q3 had slowed down sharply, and private capex is dependent on two important subsects — industry and real estate — that account for 65 per cent of private capex. Industry capex is influenced by global factors and liquidity, it said.