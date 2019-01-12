Home Business

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to be opened from January 14

The issue price of the bond would be Rs 3,214 per gram, the Finance Ministry said in a statement here.

Published: 12th January 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:06 PM

NEW DELHI: The Fifth series of the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2018-19 would be opened from January 14 to 18, this year, the Government announced on Saturday.

The Government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 a gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond would be Rs 3,164 per gram, the statement added.

