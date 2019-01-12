TCS hires former Citigroup executive Daniel Houghes Callahan as independent director

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired former Citi executive Daniel Houghes Callahan, 62, as an additional and independent director for 5 years since Thursday, said the Indian IT bellwether on Friday.

"Callahan has been appointed as an additional and independent director on our board on the recommendation of the nomination and remunerative committee," said the city-based software behemoth in a statement here.

As chief administrative officer and head of Citigroup's technology, Callahan was member of Citi's operating committee until November 2018.

"Callahan is a transformative leader in driving strategic change across global organizations and dealing with multiple stakeholders in local and national governments and regulatory bodies," said the company in the statement.

Prior to joining Citi in 2007, Callahan held senior positions in AIBM Japan, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse.

With Callahan onboard, TCS has 11 directors, including seven independents in the expanded board.

As head of operations, Callahan played a key role in transforming Citigroup's operations and technology from a loose federation of independent and dispersed entities into a lean, globally integrated enterprise.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Callahan to our board. His depth in the financial services industry and experience in overseeing global technology and business operations will benefit TCS," said its Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.