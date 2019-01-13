Manufacturing cannot happen in isolation: Union minister Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Union government is coming up with a new industrial policy that will link manufacturing in the country to the global supply chain, which will be mutually beneficial, said Commerce and Industry minister Suresh Prabhu, speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Saturday.“Manufacturing cannot happen end-to-end only in one geography. It has to be part of a global value chain and global supply chain. That is why we are discussing a new industrial policy (which is awaiting Cabinet approval), focusing on how to develop mutually beneficial value chain and supply chains,” Prabhu said.

Exports need an urgent push, as fall in exports have been of a great concern with raising imports putting pressure on current account and trade deficits. Prabhu said looking at an integrated exports policy is important when we are working towards a $10 trillion economy by 2035. “No country can grow in isolation,” the minister said, “If we were to have a $1 trillion manufacturing GDP, a good part of that could be sourced and worked with so many other countries.”

The summit drew some interesting observations: one was on Maharashtra as a destination and the other on the business environment. “If risk in business is to be avoided, Maharashtra is the best place for investment. This is the state for manufacturing,” said Piruz Khambatta, chairman, Rasna Private. With states competing with each other more aggressively than ever for nvestment, that Maharashtra joined the pitch and found voices of support, makes it noteworthy.