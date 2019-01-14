Home Business

BHEL bags Rs 565 crore order for solar power plants in Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said the order valued at Rs 565 crore is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL has created a dedicated centre for research and development in transportation technology and manufacturing facilities at Bhopal, Jhansi and Bengaluru plants. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned power equipment maker BHEL Monday said it has won an order worth Rs 565 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Telangana.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said the order valued at Rs 565 crore is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

"The plants are to be set up at four locations in Telangana - Ramagundam (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BHEL said with the order its solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW. Shares of BHEL were trading 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 67.95 apiece on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhel SPV BSE EPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp