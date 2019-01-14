Home Business

CEO of Flipkart's arms Myntra, Jabong Ananth Narayanan quits

Ananth, 42, who has been with the company for the past three years, has played a key role in making Myntra and Jabong a formidable player in the fashion e-commerce market.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan 9(Photo: Twitter/ Ananth Narayanan)

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive of Flipkart Group's e-tail portals Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, has stepped down from the post, the companies said on Monday.

"Ananth has decided to step down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Myntra and Jabong to pursue external opportunities," city-based Myntra and Jabong said in a statement here.

Ananth, 42, who has been with the company for the past three years, has played a key role in making Myntra and Jabong a formidable player in the fashion e-commerce market, the statement added.

The portals have named Amar Nagaram as the head of Myntra and Jabong, reporting to Flipkart Group's Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

"Amar, who recently moved to Myntra from Flipkart, has been with the Group for about seven years and has played a pivotal role in making shopping accessible and affordable on every connected device," the statement said.

As the country's largest e-commerce player, the 11-year-old Flipkart Group, which is owned by American retail giant Walmart, includes e-tail sites Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong and digital payment platform PhonePe.

In May last year, Walmart bought a 77 per cent equity stake in the company for a whopping $16 billion (Rs 1,16,256 crore).

The fashion e-tail sites Myntra and Jabong remain an important part of the Flipkart Group, the companies said.

"The new leadership at Myntra and Jabong will allow the business to continue on a strong and sustainable growth trajectory," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Myntra Jabong Ananth Narayanan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp