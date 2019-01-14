December retail inflation drops to 18-month low, industry calls for rate cut by RBI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at an 18-month low of 2.19 in December 2018, compared with 2.33 in November and 5.21 in December 2017. Inflation came in lower mainly on account of lower fuel, vegetable and fruit prices.

Lower food prices haven’t brought cheer as farmers have been struck with abysmally low prices for their produce in many categories. While urban inflation was at 2.91 per cent in December, rural inflation was much lower at 1.65 per cent. The consumer food price inflation continues to be in the negative territory with December number at -2.51, as against -2.61 in November.

“Core CPI inflation increased to 5.73 per cent in Dec 18 due to huge jump in health (9.0 per cent) and education (8.4 per cent) inflation. The most puzzling aspect of the inflation data is the increase in rural health and education inflation at a time when rural demand is collapsing,” said Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI. Calling for a deep analysis of the contrarian behaviour, he also said that CSO needs to clarify on the rise in rural costs in health and education.

Falling crude prices and resultant cut in petrol and diesel prices kept fuel and light inflation lower at 4.54 per cent in December from 7.39 in November.

The inflation has come very close to the lower level of the Reserve Bank’s comfort band of 2-6 per cent, even as the expectations of an interest rate cut from the central bank has been on the rise. RBI had lowered its inflation projection for the second half of FY19 to 2.7 per cent from 3.2 per cent on the back of normal monsoon and moderate food prices. But, critics have been vocal about how RBI’s inflation targeting has been missing the target, thereby keeping real interest rates pretty high.