FinMin to sell a portion of SUUTI stake in Axis, ITC

L&T has already approached market regulator SEBI for launching a share buyback programme.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro | Reuters File Photo

By Express News Service

Going aggressive with its divestment plan, the government is considering selling part of its stake in Axis Bank and ITC, held through Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), while it is waiting for buyback offer from infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

“The plan to sell stake in Axis Bank and ITC is long pending and next in our focus. We are considering to offers through bulk or block deals. However, we will take decision only when the valuation is right,” a senior official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management told TMS.

L&T has already approached market regulator SEBI for launching a share buyback programme. The government would participate in the buyback programme, and is expecting to raise around `700 crore. The government, which has set a divestment target of `80,000 crore for FY 2018-19, has so far raised over `34,000 crore. However for holding in Axis Bank and ITC, it would consider off-market deals.

As on September 30, 2018, SUUTI held around 9.63 per cent stake in Axis Bank, 7.97 per cent in ITC and 1.80 per cent in L&T. The government had sold 2.5 per cent stake in L&T held through SUUTI in June 2017 through block deals in the market.  In February 2017, it had raised `6,700 crore through sale of 2 per cent stake held through SUUTI in tobacco-to-FMCG firm ITC.

