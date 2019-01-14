Home Business

Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

According to a resolution passed by ANI technologies, Ola's parent company, the Flipkart co-founder is said to have made an investment of about Rs 150 crore.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 04:22 AM

File image of OLA cabs used for representational purpose only. (AP Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has invested Rs 149.99 crore in India’s leading cab-hailing company Ola. According to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) sourced from data intelligence firm PaperVC, the investment was made by Sachin Bansal in his individual capacity as part of Series J round of funding. 

The investment from Sachin gains significance for another reason too. Earlier, both Sachin and Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal had called for creating a “level playing field” for Indian start-ups to compete against global players, who have huge capital backing from their parent companies.
The fresh cash into ANI Technologies that operates Ola comes a few days after the company raised Rs 524 crore from existing investor Steadview Capital. 

Sachin, who co-founded Flipkart in 2007 along with brother Binny Bansal, had exited from the company after it was acquired by US retail major Walmart last year. Later, Binny also resigned as the CEO of the company.

Sachin’s funding in ANI Technologies comes after media reports that he will invest Rs 650 crore in Ola. As per the RoC filing, ANI Technologies will allot him 70,588 fully and compulsorily cumulative Series J preference shares with face value of Rs 10 at a subscription price of Rs 21,240. 

Sachin had already invested in a few start-ups in his individual capacity. According to Crunchbase, he had invested in firms such as electric scooter maker Ather Energy, news provider Inshorts, SpoonJoy,  Tracxn, Unacademy, SigTuple and Plabro Networks. 

After exiting Flipkart, Sachin has recently floated a new company, BAC Acquisitions Pvt Ltd, with investment banker Ankit Agarwal.

