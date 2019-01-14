Retirement plans: Sit back, after you hang up your boots

Rajas Kelkar By

When in 20s, words like retirement, old age and healthcare are the last things on your mind. If someone asks you to save or invest money for retirement, you may hear that someone merely out of respect, but acting on this unsolicited advice is not a priority. If you look at the world, rich countries are ageing. A sizeable majority of the population will age by 2050. Most of those rich countries have a pension, savings and investment culture. Besides, many countries have a social security system that takes care of citizens. It is manageable in nations where population is low.

There is a common perception that India is a young country. India does not have to worry about the ageing population. India will only have 15 per cent people above 65 years of age by 2050, according to an analysis by the State Bank of India. A third of the people in China would be over 65 years, while a quarter of them would be old in the US, by then.

However, reading the fine print, the data is an eye-opener. The demography is anything but uniform across India. By 2050, India is staring at an ageing South India and a young North India. A fifth of South India would be 65 years and above by 2050 at least. In Andhra Pradesh, every third person would be a senior citizen and in Kerala every fourth, according to SBI estimates. India’s policymakers did not have to deal with a scenario where such a large population would be old.

A huge impact of an ageing population is on savings and investment ability of individuals. “As people turn older, the savings might initially see a bulge and then should start declining with people living more on old age pensions and increasing health expenses,” according to the SBI analysis.

When it comes to retirement, Indians generally rely on children to look after them, according to the study by the Reserve Bank of India’s committee on household finance. There is practically no retirement planning. Most of them rely on real estate to pay for their retirement. The government could potentially be under stress if it has to provide for a larger number of elderly people than expected. As a result, the onus is on you to ensure that you have enough money left when you need it the most.

What it means to you

As someone who has just started to earn or is new to investing, you need to act now.

Financial assets need to be an important aspect of your retirement savings. You may choose government-guaranteed products like National Pension Scheme (NPS) or Public Provident Fund (PPF) like many elders in the family would have recommended. You can discuss your options with your financial advisor. Whatever steps you take, you need to bear in mind that your investments have to beat the inflation demon.

This column has always stood for equities as an asset class. You have to use your discretion and make an allocation. Your equity allocation should be high when young and should reduce as you grow old. When you retire, there is no reason for you to eliminate the equity component. A simple explanation is that you may live for another 20-25 years after you hang up your boots.

If you have started work recently, it is the best time to set aside a small portion of the money you do not need immediately, for retirement. So you can decide that `1,000 will go into the retirement fund every month, no matter what. The retirement money has to stay invested long enough for it to earn an adequate return for you.

As your income rises, you will also have other short-to-medium term life goals to deal with. This is a very crucial moment where you will take a decision on prioritising your investments. Investing a small amount every month over a period of 30 years for retirement in a diversified equity scheme or an index fund is by far the simplest way.

You can then put your entire investment surplus to meet your other goals of family travel, children and home. The power of compounding that allows your principal and capital gains to multiply works only when you invest for long. If you start investing for your retirement after providing for intermediate goals, you are running the risk of losing your financial independence on retirement.

(The author is founder and publisher at Simplus Information Services Pvt Ltd)