Sovereign gold bond scheme eases hassle of storing gold, keeping it safe

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote investment in paper gold, the Reserve Bank of India recently announced opening of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2018-19 Series V subscription from January 14-18, 2019. The new series of SGB will be available at `3,214 per gram, but investors who apply and make payment online would get a discount of `50 per gram.

Launched in 2015, the scheme is aimed at reducing the demand for physical gold, by shifting a part of the physical bars and coins purchased every year for investment into gold bonds. The bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. Minimum investment shall be one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities.

Persons residing in India as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 are eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. The bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges (National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited).

Should you invest?

Investing in gold through the bond helps one to avoid the hassle of storing physical gold and keeping it safe, but investing in it for a healthy return depends on the financial goal of the investor. The most important aspect to look is the duration of the investment. The tenor of the bond is eight years and early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. Therefore, before investing, make sure the goal for which you are investing in SGB is at least five years away.

In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank, SHCIL offices, post office or agent 30 days before the coupon payment date.When it comes to returns, investors are assured of the market value of gold at the time of maturity and periodical interest. RBI notes that the bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.50 per cent (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of initial investment. Interest, which is taxable, is credited semi-annually to the bank account of the investor and the last interest will be payable on maturity along with the principal. However, the capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted.

Financial planners suggest that one should not invest more than 10 per cent of their total portfolio in gold as it does not give any actual return and might fall short of beating the inflationary rate. Another issue is that SGB is less liquid than Gold ETF. “SGBs are attractive means to have exposure to gold, but they are not liquid in the secondary market, given low investor interest. For those who want to remain invested for a long term, SGBs are a better option than Gold ETF,” a financial planner said.