Uncertainty over govt agenda keeps budget hopes low

Industry body FICCI has listed reduction in corporate tax rate across the board to 25 per cent as the primary suggestion in its pre-budget recommendations for 2019-20, saying it would spur economic growth and increase overall tax collections. But, not many in the business districts of Mumbai are yet ready with a pre-budget memorandum for they feel there should first be clarity if it is going to be just a vote-on-account ahead of 2019 general elections or a formal budget presentation, as has been widely anticipated in some circles.

“We would submit recommendations once we know if it is a mere vote-on-account or not. But, we would like to see what Finance Minister Arun Jaitely had promised in his first budget – to bring the tax rates to 25 per cent,” said Motilal Oswal, CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

HDFC vice-chairman and chief executive Keki Mistry said he doesn’t expect any real reforms before the elections and formation of new government. “We really need to bring down tax rates. Whatever black money generation happens, it’s because tax rates are high. By bringing down the tax rates, in my view, we may end up having more collection,” Mistry said.

While there may be several demands for concessions, Mistry said, there should be a balance between such demands being met and the fiscal conditions. “We cannot let fisc slip,” he opined.As far as the capital markets are concerned, the demand to review the issue of double taxation has been the main issue. Time and again, they point out how overall corporate tax rates become high with a Dividend Distribution Tax over and above the tax on corporate profits. Over and above the issue of securities transaction tax, last budget also gave the markets the jolt of 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax.

FICCI has also appealed for lower Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) from its current rate of 18.5 per cent, and requested to allow deduction for corporate social responsibility expenditure. It has also sought freedom to the revenue department to appeal against the orders of Dispute Resolution Panel.