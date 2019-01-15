USD 8 billion deal forges Asia’s largest real estate group

By Express News Service

Singapore-based CapitaLand on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire two of Ascendas-Singbridge’s subsidiaries for 11 billion Singapore dollars, or over $8 billion. The deal will create the largest diversified real estate group on the continent, with interests spanning 11 countries including major projects in India.

Singapore state-owned investor Temasek owns Ascendas-Singbridge fully, while it holds a 40.8 per cent stake in CapitaLand. Post the deal, Temasek will own 51 per cent of the combined entity in one of the largest consolidation deals in the real estate space globally. The transaction is subject to approval by CapitaLand’s independent shareholders.

Post-transaction, the combined total assets under management (AUM) of the group will exceed $85 billion. Its expanded asset classes will include logistics, business parks, industrial, lodging, commercial, retail and residential projects.

Headquartered in Singapore, ASB’s business presence spans 11 countries including Singapore, India, China and Australia. Its flagship projects include Singapore Science Park and Changi Business Park in Singapore, International Tech Park Bangalore and International Tech Park Chennai in India, as well as Dalian Ascendas IT Park and Singapore Hangzhou Science and Tech Park in China.

Lee Chee Koon, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand, said: “Geographically, the deal strengthens CapitaLand’s presence in our core markets of Singapore and China, while adding meaningful scale in India, US and Europe.”Ascendas-Singbridge, among the largest foreign developers in India, has a presence across six cities and has about 16-17 million square feet of built-up space under its wing. It has about $1.9 billion worth of assets under management and has launched an Ascendas India Trust as a vehicle to own income-producing assets in India. A $295 million programme to invest in logistics and industrial real estate was also launched in June last year.

On January 3, the company announced the acquisition of its sixth property in Chennai, a 12.20-acre land parcel, from GSquare Group to develop a new IT Park. It had already announced its plan to develop 14-15 million square feet of logistics space across six cities and is planning to foray into the co-working segment. The company is also execting to play a key role in the development of Andhra Pradesh’s brand new capital city — Amaravati — with a subsidiary called Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings already set up.