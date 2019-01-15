Home Business

Close Sushant Lok 1 if required, says green tribunal

The direction came after a report highlighted 10 grave environmental violations in the 30-year-old colony. 

By Express News Service

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to recover damages for environmental violations caused by Sushant Lok 1, one of the landmark residential colonies of Gurugram. It asked CPCB to issue directions for closure of the colony if required. 

“CPCB will be at liberty to coordinate with concerned authorities, including Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Action may include recovery of damages for loss to environment, closure of project, as well prosecution under relevant statutory provisions,” states the order issued by a bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan as judicial members, and Nagin Nanda as expert member. The CPCB has to submit an action plan in three months. 

The NGT also held government agencies, including CGWA, HSPCB, DTCP (Department of Town and Country Planning) and CPCB accountable, saying that they were “responsible for not taking enough action against the developer”. The direction came after a report highlighted 10 grave environmental violations in the 30-year-old colony. 

