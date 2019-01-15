Decades of policy failures root cause for BEST’s woeful condition

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Over 2.5 million bus commuters in Mumbai continued to suffer for the seventh day on Monday as the BEST Workers Union declined to resume duty unless demands were met. This is the longest public transport strike in Mumbai, which once was known for its efficient public transport system. Though the suburban railway is showing some signs of improvement, financial mismanagement, political apathy and intransigent unions have brought BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to a grinding halt.

However, the downfall of this once efficient and affordable city transport service has not been sudden. It is the culmination of a series of policy failures over the past two decades. According to environmentalist and advocate Girish Raut, though the city’s population has been growing exponentially, conditions were well under control up to 1995. However, policies adopted afterward were heavily inclined towards promoting private vehicle use.

The Comprehensive Transport Plan of the MMRDA in 1994, the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (II) (MUTP-2) of 1998 and even the reports filed thereafter had all professed strengthening the public transport systems. In practice however, measures like building flyovers pushed commuters from public transport to private vehicles.

Now, BEST is financially-crippled and sinking rapidly. According to available data, BEST earns Rs 3 crore every day while cost overheads are well over Rs 6 crore, forcing it to take loans for survival. On the other hand, over 2.5 million commuters use the services even today, despite the steep increase in BEST fares combined with the shutting down of more than 20 per cent of routes.

An online petition urging commuters to defend BEST reveals several more aspects, like BEST fares being hiked to match share-taxi fares, a reduction in its fleet by around 900 buses in four years and the scrapping of 7,200 staff positions. Renewing of bus passes and use of e-ticketing machines have also been stopped since July last year. Most critically, the BEST management has failed to collect Rs 320 crore of dues from builders after giving them valuable depot land for ‘redevelopment’.

While the Shiv Sena has been in power in the city and in control of BEST for over 25 years now, the opposition argues that depot land is the reason why BEST is being systematically crippled. While six bus depots have already been lent out to builders, 23 more remain with BEST — a huge chunk of prime property in the heart of the city. It is also argued that policymakers are trying to completely privatise the public transport system.

While such allegations fly, policy makers are still busy with projects like the Coastal Road that give priority to private vehicles. This disconnect is the root of the problem.