Equity indices open higher

All the sectors on the BSE and the NSE traded in the green.

Published: 15th January 2019 11:20 AM

BSE, Sensex
By IANS

MUMBAI: Despite negative global cues, major Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday owing to the gains in the financials.

Data showed in the after market hours on Monday that retail inflation cooled significantly. Global markets, however, continued to fall over weak Chinese trade data, which fuelled fresh worries of a global growth slowdown.

All the sectors on the BSE and the NSE traded in the green. The S&P BSE Oil and Gas, Tech and IT gained over 1 per cent. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,950.08 from its previous close at 35,853.56 on Monday.

At 9.34 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,152.92 higher by 299.36 points or 0.83 per cent. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,777.55 after closing at 10,737.60 on Monday.

The Nifty traded at 10,822.30 during the morning trade session, up 84.70 points and 0.79 per cent.

