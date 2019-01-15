Home Business

H1-B visa rule favouring advanced degree holders to impact IT companies

According to ICRA, the rule will work against the IT sector as their share of a masters degree or equivalent for H-1B visas approved was less compared to non-H-1B dependent employers.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A recent policy change favouring advanced degree holders for visas in US will lead to a hit on IT companies' profitability as the number of H1-B visas approved gets reduced, a report said.

In December 2018, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) proposed reversing the process for H1-B selection favouring advance degree holders. This is likely to lead to 10 per cent reduction in H1-B visa approvals for regular applicants, where the applicant is without an advance degree masters or higher from US universities, rating agency ICRA said.

ALSO READ: H1-B visa delay to affect Indian IT firms: NASSCOM

Increased onshore hiring associated with higher wage bill along with factors such as pricing pressure on commoditised services, wage inflation and lower revenue growth will negatively impact the margins going forward, it said. Even though the companies have other factors to restrict the impact, overall operating margins are still expected to decline from 22.1 per cent in FY18 to 20.8 per cent in FY21, it said.

"Under the proposed amendments, USCIS would first select the 65,000 visas from the cumulative pool of regular as well as advanced degree holder applicants and 20,000 highly skilled H1-B visas would then be allotted among the remaining pool of unselected advance degree holder applicants," domestic rating agency ICRA's vice-president Gaurav Jain said.

"This will work against the Indian IT services sector (H-1B dependent employers) as their share of a masters degree or equivalent for H-1B visas approved was approximately 27 per cent compared to 55 per cent for non-H-1B dependent employers," he said.

An entity is defined as H-1B dependent if more than 15 per cent of its employees are on an H-1B visa. The agency, however, said that credit profiles of players will remain stable as companies will be able to sustain free cash flows despite pressure on revenue growth and margins.

At present, when a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the regular cap or advanced degree exemption are received, USCIS selects qualifying position towards the H1-B advanced degree exemption first through a lottery and the unselected advance degree applications are merged with the pool of regular applicants for selection process towards cap of 65,000, it said.

Indian companies have started to ramp up onshore hiring with the visa issuance norms being tightened by restricting the entry of entry-level programmers earlier coupled with increasing compliance requirements adding to cost pressures, it said.

ALSO READ: President Trump promises citizenship to skilled H1-B visa holders, says talented people welcome

In its sample of companies, ICRA said the share of offshore revenues reduced from 43.2 per cent in FY16 to 40.3 per cent in FY18 and has subsequently increased to 42.2 per cent in H1FY19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1 B visa United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Indian IT companies H1 B ICRA report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp