India asks WTO members to resolve judges' appointment issue in appellate body

The Department of Commerce in the government reminded the WTO of its willingness of resolving the issue related to the appointment of judges which has been blocked by the US.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

WTO logo

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday asked the members of the World Trade Organisation to come forward for resolving the issues related to the current impasse in the appointment of judges in the WTO appellate body. The delay in appointment of members in the appellate body of the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism would hamper its functioning.

The US has blocked the appointment of these members. "India reiterated its willingness to engage in resolving the issues related to the current impasse in the appointment/reappointment of judges in the WTO appellate body and urged the WTO members to come together to resolve the current crisis," Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary (Department of Commerce) said.

He said this while addressing a programme of Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) here.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Directors General to the WTO David Shark said the concerns raised by the US on the functioning of the WTO appellate body are not new and have been expressed by the previous administrations also.

The dispute settlement mechanism is an important arm of the WTO (World Trade Organisation) to resolve trade disputes among member nations. The appellate body is the apex institution to adjudicate disputes. The decrease in serving members is likely to cause further delays in appellate proceedings. India along with other members have time and again raised concerns on the matter.

