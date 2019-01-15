Home Business

India to add 1,000 aircraft in 7-8 years: Government official

This growth has been highest in the world and it has been sustained, Choubey said at a Global Aviation Summit organised by FICCI.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country is going to add 1,000 aircraft over the next 7-8 years, a top government official said Tuesday.

"We would be adding about 1,000 more aircraft in about next 7-8 years," Ministry of Civil Aviation secretary, RN Choubey, said, adding that the country will be adding 100 more airports and one billion trips in the next 15 years.

He said the country is an aviation locomotive for the world and provides humongous opportunities for players across the globe to grow. The domestic aviation has been growing at 20 per cent every year, for the last four years.

This growth has been highest in the world and it has been sustained, Choubey said at a Global Aviation Summit organised by FICCI.

"This growth is going to be there for at least 20 more years if only the oil prices behave," he noted.

Choubey said the government is committed to ensuring that nothing will come in the way of this growth, not even the infrastructure-related issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FICCI Civil Aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp