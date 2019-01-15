Home Business

Infosys shares end nearly 3 per cent higher on share buyback

A raised revenue growth forecast also made sure that shares of the company go up by  2.52 per cent to end at Rs 700.90 on BSE.

Published: 15th January 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Infosys Monday rose nearly 3 per cent after the company approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback and also raised its revenue growth forecast.

The scrip gained 2.52 per cent to end at Rs 700.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 3.70 per cent to Rs 709. On NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 701.30. In terms of equity volume, 19.01 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

India's second largest IT firm Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback -- the second in less than 13 months' time. Its net profit slumped to Rs 3,610 crore in October-December 2018 from Rs 5,129 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

In spite of the drop in quarterly profit, the company raised its revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2019 to 8.5-9 per cent in constant currency terms, from 6-8 per cent previously. Revenue from operations rose 20.3 per cent to Rs 21,400 crore.

Infosys said it will buy back 10.32 crore shares, or 2.36 per cent, for no more than Rs 800 per share -- 17 per cent higher than the closing price of Rs 683.70 per share on the BSE. Infosys also declared a special dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, Infosys' performance surprised positively with strong top-line growth for the quarter, though margin performance missed the mark. "Increase in revenue guidance and better exit rate for FY19 provides comfort on double-digit growth in FY20. Buyback quantum seems to be below than expectation, however, will support the stock performance in the medium term," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Infosys shares Infosys BSE Infosys NSE Infosys share buyback

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp