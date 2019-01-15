Jet Air, Etihad deal almost done?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The woes of cash-strapped Jet Airways may soon be over with Etihad Airways reportedly gearing up to pump in money to increase its stake from the current level of 24 per cent.



According to reports, chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down, reduce his stake in the airline and give up majority control so that Etihad will have an upper hand. Being a foreign airline, Etihad can raise its stake only up to 49 per cent in the Indian carrier.

Goyal currently owns 51 per cent stake in the airline which he founded in 1992. This may be pared to 20-25 per cent.

While Jet hasn’t officially responded to media reports claiming the deal with Etihad has been sealed, its shares on the BSE rallied over 16 per cent on Monday. The stock surged 16.13 per cent to close at Rs 294.40 a share on the BSE while on the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 15.67 per cent to close at Rs 293.40 apiece.

The markets are reacting positively because the deal, if it goes through, would provide Goyal’s ailing airline the much-needed funds.

Reports of an increase in Etihad’s Jet stake come at a time when the Persian Gulf carrier is cutting thousands of jobs and shrinking its fleet amid mounting losses from over-expansion and failed investments. India remains an attractive prospect because of the size of its travel market and the pace of growth.

Jet Airways owes over Rs 8,000 crore to SBI-led consortium and its account is currently in SMA-0 category. As per the RBI guidelines, if dues are not cleared for 90 days, Jet will become a non-performing asset for which banks have to set aside a provision in case of non-recovery.

The airline has already defaulted on loan repayment, besides delaying on staff salary and aircraft lease rentals.

Owing to cut throat competition and higher jet fuel prices, Jet reported net loss of Rs 1,297.46 crore in Q2 September 2018 against a net profit of Rs 49.63 crore in Q2 September 2017.

End of the road for Naresh

Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal has reportedly agreed to step down as part of the pact with Etihad. His reluctance to stand down was believed to be the main reason negotiations could not be concluded sooner