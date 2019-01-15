Jet Airways shares zoom over 16 per cent on resolution plan reports

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways soared over 16 per cent Monday amid reports of likely finalisation of a resolution plan.

The stock surged 16.13 per cent to close at Rs 294.40 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 17.15 per cent to Rs 297. At NSE, shares of the company zoomed 15.67 per cent to close at Rs 293.40.

On the equity volume front, 35.21 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Meanwhile, BSE has sought clarification from Jet Airways on January 14, 2019, with reference to news that Jet has rallied on likely finalisation of a resolution plan. As per reports, the resolution plan is likely to be finalised after lender's meet this week.