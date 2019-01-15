Modi government's decision on increasing duty on Walnuts helping Pakistan: Expert

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Modi government's decision to increase import duty on Walnut from 30 per cent to 100 per cent is actually helping Pakistan, experts in the field have said.

In retaliation to President Donald Trump's decision to impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items, India last year announced higher import duties on many US products like apples, almonds, walnuts, chickpeas and lentils which have not been implemented as yet.

India, meanwhile, also hiked general import duty from 30 to 100 per cent.

This has hit the US exports, the trade body reports have suggested. However, in case of Walnuts, the situation is helping traders in Pakistan as a majority of US exports are now being routed through Karachi, said Manoj Bajpai, US-based agro marketing consultant.

"According to California Walnut Board's report, the US shipment of walnuts to Pakistan has increased by 419.42 per cent in a year's time, while it has gone down for India for the same time. The huge increase can't be out of increase in domestic consumption, which means that the Walnuts are being or would be in turn exported to India as consumption of Walnuts in India has shown a steady increase for past few years," Bajpai said adding that this windfall courtesy of Modi Government to Pakistan will be of 2.34 million USD for current quantity.

Indian consumption of Walnuts is increasing due to increased purchasing power as well as health consciousness.

Currently, it stands at around 50,000 tonnes. Of this domestic production is just around 35,000 tonnes. India also exports 5,000 tonnes of Walnuts. Balance 20,000 tonnes are imported from Chilie and US. Due to quality issues with imports from Chilie, the imports are coming in primarily from the US, which has gone up from around 3,000 tonnes to 20,000 tonnes over the past five years. Industry projections also show that imports would increase further as India's Walnut consumption is expected to increase to 75,000 tonnes over the next five years.

"As the Walnut imports in India are routed through Pakistan under barter clause of bilateral trade, it is making losses to the Indian exchequer by evading the import duty and at the same time helping Pakistani traders to make extra profits," Bajpai said.

This is also causing loss of employment in cracking and handling of Walnuts, Bajpai added. Vijay Bhuta, President of Mumbai Dryfruits and Dates Merchants association, too said that the change in duties has diverted the import route for Walnut.

"But, it has also brought the imported Walnuts at par with the domestic Walnuts due to which there is not much of difference is felt in the market," he pointed out.