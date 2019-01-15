Realty may have to wait longer for tax cut

Anuradha Shukla By

Home buyers planning to buy under-construction property will have to wait longer if they want a cheaper tax rate, with the GST Council unable to reach a consensus on cutting taxes last week amidst disagreements between states and uncertainty on how to address a few technical aspects. A Group of Ministers has been set up to deal with the matter.

“There was divergence of opinion on real estate issues. The seven-member GOM has been constituted to find convergence on (these) issues. The recommendations of the seven-member Group of Ministers… will be considered in the next GST Council meeting,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said after the council’s last meeting. In the previous meeting, he had hinted that the council would take a decision on reducing the GST rate under construction properties from 12 per cent to five per cent.

Those present at last week’s meeting say the states were unable to agree on several aspects. “There was lack of consensus among the states on the issue... there were other technical issues too on which more clarity is required. For instance, one issue is whether the land can be taxed, as land cost constitutes a major cost of flats in larger cities. Another question was whether input tax credit would be extended to developers or not,” T S Singh Deo, senior Chattisgarh minister said.

For the real estate industry, the absence of a rate cut came as a disappointment with developers pointing out that the segment is already struggling with a large unsold inventory of under-construction property.

Government officials say, however, that the wait for a tax cut could be longer than expected since elections are around the corner. “The council will come up with its decision but it may take longer than anticipated. So far the government has announced the formation of GoM and its composition is yet to be announced. There is no meeting the before budget and the code of conduct is expected (to come in) by March 3. So I fear it will be postponed for election,” a senior official told this paper.

Meanwhile, the sector fears that a delay might prove bad for sales as buyers may postpone purchases until some clarity is available. “There is a massive burden of unsold housing stock in the midst of a chronic shortage of housing. As long as prices don’t reduce significantly, the housing shortage will only widen regardless of tax sops,” Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants noted.

And sulking developers claim that if input tax credit is withdrawn, the price of dwelling units will rise. “If the input tax credit (ITC) is not allowed on under-construction real estate projects, the sale prices would go up. And... not just residential,” Tulip Infratech CMD Parveen Jain said.

