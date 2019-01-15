SIAM expects PV sales to pick up in Q4

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) expects the passenger vehicle (PV) sales to pick up in the final quarter of the current fiscal (FY 2018-19), after witnessing a decline in sales by 0.4 per cent in December 2018 to 238,692 units.

“Fuel prices have eased up and purchasing is high for New Year models. Q4 is going to be a good quarter,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM.

As per data released by SIAM, PV sales in April-December period grew by 4.4 per cent to 2,533,221 units. The industry body had earlier predicted 7-8 per cent annual growth for PVs in FY19, which now is not achievable.

According to Wadhera, sales were down in December as many manufacturers cut down on production to improve inventory level with dealer showrooms, which reached a high of 50 days post the tepid festive season.

“This adjustment brought down December wholesales figure. Retail sales, however, grew last month as OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) gave big discounts. Inventory level in showrooms has now come down to 30-35 days,” Wadhera said.

On the ongoing NBFC liquidity crisis, the SIAM president said that shortage of funds continue to impact the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. CV sales fell 7.80 per cent to 75,984 units in December from 82,409 units a year ago. Within CV sales, medium and heavy trucks fell by 20.7 per cent year-on-year to 31,299 units during the month.

Two-wheeler sales declined from 1,287,766 units in December 2017 to 1,259,026 units last month, registering a drop of 2.23 per cent. Wadhera said that two-wheeler prices are set to go up after transition to BS VI norms by April 1, 2020.

SIAM said factors such as a slowing global economy and the ongoing US-China trade war will pose challenge to India’s auto industry, besides India’s export market having its own set of issues. PV export declined by 23.5 per cent last month to 60,120 units.

However, some of the key growth drivers will be the government’s focus on agrarian economy and pre-buy of BS-IV vehicles in FY20 before BS-VI implementation, SIAM said.