2015 paper on state-run banks by Acharya, Subramanian still rings true

Published: 16th January 2019 03:51 AM

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

In a 2015 joint paper, Viral Acharya (now RBI deputy governor) and Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, recently appointed Chief Economic Adviser, analysed Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and raised several concerns, some of which continue to haunt PSBs. Here's a look at what they suggested: 

■ PSBs with most gearing should be recapitalised and debt reduced, as they still have reasonable market value. This could be achieved via deep-discount rights issues, putting burden of further losses on shareholders rather than taxpayers. It’s also likely to improve incentives to restructure troubled assets promptly.

■ Problems in efficiency, quality of human capital and ability to adapt to technology arise from how PSBs are governed. Boards lack expertise, are disempowered and selection process for directors is increasingly compromised. Governance difficulties also arise from several externally imposed constraints including dual regulation by Finance ministry and RBI, board constitution, and widening compensation differences with private lenders.

■ Government must distance itself from several functions it presently discharges. Bank Nationalization Acts of 1970 and 1980, SBI Act and SBI (Subsidiary Banks) Act must be repealed and all banks must be incorporated as regular corporations and satisfy Sebi norms. 

■ Slowly wean PSBs off their funding advantage coming from government guarantees. In the short run, this could be done by requiring payment of a deposit insurance premium compensating for the guarantee they cash in on if stressed. They could also be subjected to larger capital buffers.

■ In the long run, some can be privatised or assets reallocated. Some could be acquired by relatively well-capitalised private sector firms; those with the worst asset quality could be wound down; and entry of newer banks can be enabled to maintain healthy competition.

