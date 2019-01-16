30 banks under-reported NPAs in FY17

Sunita Natty By

Express News Service

As many as 23 banks under-reported bad loans in FY16, with the number rising, worryingly, to 30 a year later. Consequently, the amount of divergences in gross bad loans nearly doubled from Rs 43,463 crore in FY16 to Rs 83,206 crore in FY17, according to an ICRA Ratings analysis.

The RBI considers it a significant material divergence if the variation between the central bank's assessment of loan classification and the respective bank’s reporting of gross NPAs stands above 15 per cent. RBI also considers it alarming if additional provision requirements because of divergences are more than 15 per cent of the reported profits.

As per the analysis, the difference in bad loan reporting also resulted in a variation in provisioning among banks and profits. Following the RBI scrutiny, it was found that banks’ divergence in reporting net profit stood at Rs 10.515 crore in FY16 and Rs 19,914 crore in FY17. Shockingly, public sector banks’ share in total sectoral divergences of gross NPAs shot up substantially.

For instance, if private banks accounted for 51 per cent of total divergences in FY16, their share reduced to 20 per cent a year later, while PSBs’ increased to 80 per cent from 49 per cent. Such mis-reporting came to light only after the RBI initiated it own supervisory assessment of loan classifications among banks.

Following the audit, RBI penalised banks, including large players like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, for gross misrepresentation of income recognition and asset classification norms, besides forcing lenders to publicly disclose the variance between its assessment and theirs.

“The heightened oversight substantially helped create a level playing field for better comparison of banks across asset quality parameters as well as sense the quality of financial reporting as well as corporate governance standards and standing of management quality,” Karthik Srinivasan of ICRA noted in its latest report. He added that with RBI’s asset quality review under progress for FY18, it remains to be seen whether banks proactively recognised stressed accounts, thereby reducing divergences.

In February, 2018, an RBI-constituted committee started looking into the reasons for high divergence and the steps needed to prevent it.

The banking regulator also tightened the criterion for upgradation of NPA accounts or accounts classified as NPAs upon restructuring under the resolution plan approved by the Joint Lenders' Forum.

The accounts can be upgraded if the borrower has a demonstrated track record of timely debt repayments and has paid at least 20 per cent of the principal outstanding at the time of implementation of the resolution plan.

With the tightening of the criteria for upgradation of loan accounts, the incentive for banks to defer the recognition of problem loans by creating a ballooning repayment schedule with back-ended amortisation of principal will be discouraged.

According to ICRA, the enhanced regulatory oversight would help the system reduce excesses, create a cleaner framework for asset quality recognition, substantially improve corporate governance standards and inculcate financial discipline among borrowers.

“While it creates short-term pain, these initiatives ensure financial health. Continuous improvements in disclosure levels from banks and regulators improves market efficiency and reduces information asymmetry among market participants,” Srinivasan noted.

Meanwhile, RBI’s risk-based supervision triggered a closer scrutiny of banks’ top management and allowed the central bank to have a greater say in appointments of key managerial positions for banks and adherence to rules.

For instance, last year saw the regulator overruling extension of board-approved CEO nominations of both Axis and Yes Bank, besides initiating a probe on Chanda Kocchar, former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank with respect to allegations of impropriety.

“This breaks the traditional thinking that RBI’s approval of MD & CEOs was more a matter of routine. Clearly, RBI wants a bigger say in the quality of the management teams at the helm of banks to ensure better corporate governance standards,” ICRA noted.