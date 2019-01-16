Home Business

After weak opening, rupee rises 13 paise to 70.92 vs USD in early trade

The rupee opened on a weak note at 71.10 at the interbank forex market then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.12.

Published: 16th January 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a weaker note but soon pared the losses and appreciated by 13 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by gains in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 71.10 at the interbank forex market then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.12.

The domestic unit however pared the losses and touched a high of 70.92, registering gains of 13 paise over it's previous close.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

The rupee Tuesday plunged by 13 paise to close at 71.05 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said, fresh foreign fund-flows and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee up move.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 159.60 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 417.44 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 84.36 points, or 0.26 per cent to quote at 36,413.32 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,914.40, up 27.60 points, or 0.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower at 60.43 per barrel lower by 0.35 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp